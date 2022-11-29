Toyota said it produced 771,382 vehicles in October, down from a record of 887,733 the previous month, and warned of an uncertain outlook due to Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages.
Toyota output slows from September record as challenges persist
Toyota said it produced 771,382 vehicles in October, down from a record of 887,733 the previous month, and warned of an uncertain outlook due to Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages.
Output was up 23% from October 2021, when supply chains were disrupted by the spread of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia, Toyota said on Tuesday. The world’s biggest carmaker is now adjusting some production in China, which is still gripped by the virus and related restrictions.
Toyota’s global sales also rose 23% from a year earlier in October, reaching a total of 832,373 vehicles.
Including subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino, output and sales totalled 924,132 and 918,756 vehicles, respectively, Toyota said.
In early November, the company cut its global target for the fiscal year through March and stuck with a conservative profit outlook.
Toyota shares slipped 1.1% Tuesday in Tokyo. They’re down 4.5% this year.
