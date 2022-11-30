news

Roger Federer's 'Neon Legacy' aces it for people’s tennis

30 November 2022 - 14:28 By Motor News Reporter
The "Neon Legacy" is a one-off special edition in honour of tennis legend Roger Federer who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career.
Image: Supplied

A Mercedes-AMG GT supercar featuring Roger Federer’s personal signet was auctioned for €212,750 (R3.7m) in Germany.

The uniquely coloured “Neon Legacy”, which matches the yellow felt of tennis balls, is a one-off in honour of the legend who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career. With more than 1,500 match wins, 103 titles and 20 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss is one of the greatest players ever.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance was on display at the Laver Cup in London from September 23 to 25, where Federer made his last ATP appearance in a doubles match with his rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

The four-door coupé is the most powerful Mercedes-Benz road car to date, featuring a 620kW petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that’s capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 316km/h.

The car was auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Munich on November 26, with proceeds going to the refurbishing of public tennis courts in London, enabling enthusiasts to improve their game by playing on a high-quality court. 

The auction is the first of a joint initiative between Mercedes-Benz and Federer, with more planned for 2023.

