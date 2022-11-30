Russia's Moskvich agrees to first major supply deal with taxi firm

Days after relaunching car production under the Soviet-era Moskvich brand, the government-owned automaker has agreed to supply Russian taxi firm Citymobil with 2,000 cars next year, in what would be the first major deal for the revived car.

The Moskvich is produced at a plant taken over from French carmaker Renault, with a new, modern Chinese design that barely resembles its Soviet-era classic version.

People and People, the company that runs Citymobil, said on Wednesday that a tentative agreement had been reached for purchasing petrol cars from Moskvich.