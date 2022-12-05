news

Renault and Nissan forgo Wednesday announcement of alliance deal

05 December 2022 - 08:34 By Reuters
In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.
In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Renault and Nissan are set to forgo a Wednesday announcement of a deal to restructure their automotive alliance as they struggle to bridge their differences, three people familiar with the matter said.

In their discussions, Renault is looking to Nissan to invest in its electric vehicle business, while Nissan is seeking the sale of part of Renault's 43% stake in Nissan to put the two partners on a more equal footing.

The French and Japanese carmakers remained apart on how to share intellectual property, the people, who declined to be named, said.

Renault and Nissan declined to comment.

Japanese television network JNN first reported the news on Friday night.

The companies have been aiming to announce the new alliance structure as early as this month, Reuters reported this week.

If more time is needed in negotiations, the companies could opt to meet a week later from December 7 and are planning to be ready for an announcement the following week in London, sources told Reuters.

The question of how to share technology and intellectual property has proved to be a sticking point in the talks. 

McLaren sells historic cars to raise cash for new supercar

Cash-strapped McLaren has recently sold some of its prized heritage car collection to Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat to raise capital.
Motoring
3 days ago

Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix was cancelled for the fourth year in a row on Friday due to strict local measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz driverless parking gets the nod for commercial use

Drive into a public parking garage, exit your vehicle and use a smartphone app to send it to a pre-booked parking space.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' auctions for nearly eight times its original value Features
  2. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  3. New Maserati Grecale arrives in South Africa — this is how much it’ll cost you New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Kia Sportage Reviews
  5. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar