WATCH | Tesla's Musk gets booed at Dave Chappelle show

Elon Musk was booed on stage for several minutes at a comedy show in San Francisco on Sunday after spending the weekend attacking former Twitter employees and outgoing top US medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

Many in attendance to see Dave Chappelle at Chase Center — which has capacity for more than 18,000 — broke out into jeers as soon as the comedian asked them to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.”

“Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said as Musk, 51, waved and paced around on stage in footage later posted on YouTube. After the two raised their hands in reaction to the reception for the billionaire, the comedian quipped: “It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience.”

The billionaire has dismissed thousands of employees from San Francisco-based Twitter since closing his $44bn (R773.8bn) acquisition of the company six weeks ago. Over the weekend, he accused his predecessors of running it “as a Democratic Party activist machine” and agreed with a follower who said Twitter’s handling of former president Donald Trump’s tweets amounted to election interference.