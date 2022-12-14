To ensure fair competition, motor manufacturers are also compelled to provide technical information on their vehicles to independent workshops.
Automotive code of conduct skids on oily patches
Image: choochart / 123RF
It has been more than a year since the Guidelines for Competition in the South African Automotive Aftermarket were published in June 2021. It proposes in-warranty cars can be serviced at independent dealerships, plus other changes.
Recently the Competition Commission, which implemented the code, started an educational campaign visiting automotive hubs and workshops of independent service providers (ISPs). These include panelbeaters and other small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the automotive aftermarket chain. The aim is to give clarity on any issues that arise.
We caught up with the teams at an ISP in Boksburg.
The code was championed by the Right2Repair organisation that called for improved transparency and competition in the motor repair industry.
The guidelines took more than three years to finalise. Motor companies — otherwise known as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) — and independent workshops had been at loggerheads over the issue for the past few years, with OEMs fearing the new rules may threaten their profitability and that of franchised dealerships, and Right2Repair lobbying for increased transparency and freedom of choice for consumers.
According to the guidelines, new vehicle owners would no longer have their warranties automatically voided by having their vehicles serviced at non-franchised workshops, or fitting non-original spare parts.
Maintenance and service plans were also to be unbundled from a vehicle’s purchase price, though thus far only Ford has done so.
Accusations of unfair allocation of work by insurers, restrictions on the sale of original spare parts to ISPs, high barriers to entry that exclude SMEs, including historically disadvantaged individuals from becoming approved motor-body repairers and approved dealers were also levelled at the industry. This included a lack of competition and consumer choice in the sale and fitment of spare parts also mentioned.
The journey towards transforming the industry continues but faces challenges, with some OEMs seemingly not co-operating, according to Karabo Motaung, principal analyst at the Competition Commission.
The automotive code of conduct does not allow ISPs to work on any OEM warranty-related repairs. Only franchised dealers will handle work covered by vehicle warranties, such as mechanical failures, but routine service and maintenance is open to all providers. Only 20% of cars on the roads are under warranty, according to National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada) chairperson Mark Dommisse.
