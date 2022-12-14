news

Central Energy Fund predicts major fuel price cuts for January

Petrol prices set to to drop nearly R2 a litre and diesel by more than R3

14 December 2022 - 10:33 By Denis Droppa
According to the Central Energy Fund, the cost of filling up your car is set for substantial decreases in January. File image
According to the Central Energy Fund, the cost of filling up your car is set for substantial decreases in January. File image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

While household budgets might be strained after the festive season spending spree, motorists can look forward to fuel price relief in the new year.

According to the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the cost of filling up your car is set for substantial decreases in January, with petrol prices expected to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l after a fall in the international oil price and a stronger rand.

Since the beginning of November, the rand has strengthened from more than R18 to about R17.20 to the dollar, while the oil price has dropped from about $90 to $75 a barrel.

The latest forecast from the CEF, dated December 12, predicts fuel price changes in January:

  • petrol 93: decrease of R1.97/l;
  • petrol 95: decrease of R1.94/l;
  • diesel 0.05%: decrease of R3.28/l; and
  • diesel 0.005%: decrease of R3.38/l.

The official price adjustments in the first week of January will take into account data for the whole of December and could change before year end.

After several hefty increases throughout the year, November saw some relief for owners of diesel vehicles when the wholesale diesel price dropped by up to R1.57/l last month, though petrol rose by 59c/l.

Inland motorists are paying R23.16/l for 93 unleaded and R23.46/l for 95 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel is R23.92/l for 0.05% and R24.23/l for 0.005%.

At the coast, 95 unleaded is R22.81/l. The wholesale price of diesel 0.05% is R23.27/l and 0.005% R23.59/l.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Will the new fuel prices affect your December plans?

Motorists will again feel the pinch after fuel prices increased at midnight on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December

Diesel prices are set to decrease sharply in December, while petrol prices will increase by between 23 cents and 33 cents a litre next month.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

These are the crossover SUVs that launched in South Africa in 2022

In 2021 SUVs and crossovers overtook hatchbacks for the first time in South Africa's new-car sales. The trend has continued this year as customers ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Ford Ranger launched in SA — here’s the pricing New Models
  2. How Toyota South Africa is fighting back against tech-savvy car thieves news
  3. Central Energy Fund predicts major fuel price cuts for January news
  4. Powerful new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. WATCH | Tesla's Musk gets booed at Dave Chappelle show news

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...