Central Energy Fund predicts major fuel price cuts for January

While household budgets might be strained after the festive season spending spree, motorists can look forward to fuel price relief in the new year.
According to the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the cost of filling up your car is set for substantial decreases in January, with petrol prices expected to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l after a fall in the international oil price and a stronger rand.
Since the beginning of November, the rand has strengthened from more than R18 to about R17.20 to the dollar, while the oil price has dropped from about $90 to $75 a barrel.
The latest forecast from the CEF, dated December 12, predicts fuel price changes in January:
- petrol 93: decrease of R1.97/l;
- petrol 95: decrease of R1.94/l;
- diesel 0.05%: decrease of R3.28/l; and
- diesel 0.005%: decrease of R3.38/l.
The official price adjustments in the first week of January will take into account data for the whole of December and could change before year end.
After several hefty increases throughout the year, November saw some relief for owners of diesel vehicles when the wholesale diesel price dropped by up to R1.57/l last month, though petrol rose by 59c/l.
Inland motorists are paying R23.16/l for 93 unleaded and R23.46/l for 95 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel is R23.92/l for 0.05% and R24.23/l for 0.005%.
At the coast, 95 unleaded is R22.81/l. The wholesale price of diesel 0.05% is R23.27/l and 0.005% R23.59/l.
