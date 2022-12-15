With the festive season notorious for carnage on the roads, an Australian road safety video has hit the web, and we are blown away by the concept video.
In the video, two drivers, one speeding and the other waiting to join the road are on a collision course. Both have committed grave mistakes but before their collision they meet, and have a conversation about their infringements.
They can't change the course, and both have to return to their respective cars to continue their destinies.
WATCH | 'The most incredible road safety campaign video ever'
Deploy a safe driving mindset before taking on the roads this festive season
