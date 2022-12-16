WATCH | The astonishing Avatar-inspired Mercedes in action

Avatar: the way of water opens this week as one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s groundbreaking Avatar, James Cameron’s sci-fi epic inspired Mercedes-Benz to create a futuristic Vision AVTR concept car, which it unveiled at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Now, with the release of the film, Mercedes-Benz got together with the film’s producers to showcase the car again.

The Vision AVTR’s outlandish design was inspired by the nature of Pandora, the planet on which Avatar takes place, and Mercedes-Benz went fully into sci-fi mode with the car. This includes reptilian-like scales on its rear deck, made up of 33 "bionic flaps" which communicate between the driver and the outside world through what Mercedes-Benz says are “naturally flowing subtle gestures”.

The tall, blue Na'vi aliens ride flying creatures are called banshees, which provided the inspiration for the AVTR’s shape.