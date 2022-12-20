Last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci delivered to its new owner

The last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci has been delivered to its new owner
Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles says: “This car was conceived to honour the EB110, a model that we see as spiritually marking the beginning of a trilogy that established the formula for the Veyron and the Chiron. The entire limited production run of ten sold out before the Centodieci had been officially revealed.
“We now close this chapter of our coachbuilding era started with the Divo in 2018, but the legend of the EB110 and Centodieci will forever remain a part of Bugatti history.”
The Bugatti design and engineering teams reimagined the EB110’s silhouette by creating an entirely new roofline and profile, with a front that sits much lower and a new frontal visual identity inspired by the EB110’s understated Bugatti horseshoe grille. T
The EB110's Bauhaus-inspired flat surfaces and details are reborn on Centodieci with a play of light and shadow with only gentle curves, while the slab-shaped headlights of the EB110 evolve into cutting-edge slimline LED headlights — a bespoke development just for this project.
The last of 10 hand-built units, this Centodieci contrasts a quartz white exterior with a black carbon finish across the lower body and black matt grilles. The brake calipers — in light blue sport — as well as light blue sport finishing for the logo on the black carbon rear wing, establish a deep connection with the EB110, reimagining the famous shade of Bugatti blue that the car was introduced and produced in.
The interior of the tenth Centodieci also features a light blue sport leather finish. The seats, roof liner, door panels, centre console and floor mats are crafted in a symmetrical quadrate-like pattern, elevated for the Centodieci in a bespoke form.
Like Bugatti’s original super sports car of the 1990s, the Centodieci is a complete high-performance tour de force. It has at its core the Bugatti 8.0l W16 engine producing 1,177kW, accelerating the Centodieci from 0 to 100km/h in 2.4 seconds. Top speed is 380km/h.
Last hurrah
Last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci delivered to its new owner
The tenth unit has a quartz white exterior with a black carbon finish across the lower body and black matt grilles, and light blue interior
Image: SUPPLIED
The last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci has been delivered to its new owner
Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti Automobiles says: “This car was conceived to honour the EB110, a model that we see as spiritually marking the beginning of a trilogy that established the formula for the Veyron and the Chiron. The entire limited production run of ten sold out before the Centodieci had been officially revealed.
“We now close this chapter of our coachbuilding era started with the Divo in 2018, but the legend of the EB110 and Centodieci will forever remain a part of Bugatti history.”
The Bugatti design and engineering teams reimagined the EB110’s silhouette by creating an entirely new roofline and profile, with a front that sits much lower and a new frontal visual identity inspired by the EB110’s understated Bugatti horseshoe grille. T
The EB110's Bauhaus-inspired flat surfaces and details are reborn on Centodieci with a play of light and shadow with only gentle curves, while the slab-shaped headlights of the EB110 evolve into cutting-edge slimline LED headlights — a bespoke development just for this project.
The last of 10 hand-built units, this Centodieci contrasts a quartz white exterior with a black carbon finish across the lower body and black matt grilles. The brake calipers — in light blue sport — as well as light blue sport finishing for the logo on the black carbon rear wing, establish a deep connection with the EB110, reimagining the famous shade of Bugatti blue that the car was introduced and produced in.
The interior of the tenth Centodieci also features a light blue sport leather finish. The seats, roof liner, door panels, centre console and floor mats are crafted in a symmetrical quadrate-like pattern, elevated for the Centodieci in a bespoke form.
Like Bugatti’s original super sports car of the 1990s, the Centodieci is a complete high-performance tour de force. It has at its core the Bugatti 8.0l W16 engine producing 1,177kW, accelerating the Centodieci from 0 to 100km/h in 2.4 seconds. Top speed is 380km/h.
Image: SUPPLIED
Bugatti’s chassis and suspension engineers worked extensively to hone and perfect the hyper sports car’s handling capabilities to produce a unique driving experience.
With all ten examples of the Centodieci now completed and delivered, the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim will focus on assembling the remaining Chiron models, of which less than 100 of the total 500 remain, followed by the limited run of 99 W16 Mistral examples and 40 of the track-only Bolide. Every build slot of each car is fully accounted for.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Bugatti joint venture profitable ‘beyond expectations’ says Rimac
Bugatti unleashes new 420km/h W16 Mistral roadster
Bubbles and Bugattis meet in exclusive champagne cases
How to eat like Ettore Bugatti
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos