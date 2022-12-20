news

US agency investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles

A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles

20 December 2022
Customers of rental company Hertz may have been unaware they were driving unrepaired vehicles. File photo.
US auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they are investigating if Hertz rented unrepaired recalled vehicles to customers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a filing made public on Tuesday it was in receipt of information that indicates "Hertz rented vehicles to the customers without having performed required recall repairs".

NHTSA said it had opened an "audit query to seek additional information concerning this issue".

The agency said the issue involved Ford Explorer and Nissan Altima cars but did not disclose the number of vehicles involved. The recall issues involved include latches and locks, the NHTSA said.

Hertz, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday.

A 2015 law requires rental car companies with 35 or more vehicles to complete recall repairs before they rent vehicles.

Earlier this month, Hertz said it would pay about $168m (about R2.9bn) by year-end to resolve more than 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports. Some customers had sued Hertz, alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen. 

