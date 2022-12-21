The Ineos Grenadier is the brainchild of adventurer and Ineos Group chair Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The Grenadier is a rugged and uncompromising off-roader, designed to be a capable, durable and reliable working tool to conquer the world’s harshest environments.
One of the Grenadier prototypes used for testing across southern Africa has been put on display at the Franschhoek Motor Museum. This specific prototype — nicknamed XX5 — was the fifth prototype to be produced.
Grenadier prototype XX5 was only meant to complete 4,000 test kilometres, but ended up doing 27,026km across southern parts of the continent. Over the past year XX5 has explored all nine provinces in South Africa as well as Namibia and Botswana.
“The prototype has been everywhere from Somerset West to the Sani Pass, up the Skeleton Coast from Swakopmund to Serra Cafema via Mala Mala, Middelburg and Maun”, said Tim Abbott, Ineos automotive head of Region SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.
“We are delighted to partner with the world-renowned Franschhoek Motor Museum to create some early Grenadier heritage in our milestones timeline.”
With the Grenadier testing complete, and the first customer vehicles arriving early next year, it is appropriate the XX5 retires in South Africa.
Travel Plans
Ineos Grenadier on display at Franschhoek Motor Museum
If you are in Cape Town for the holidays, a visit is worth the effort
Image: Supplied
Image: SUPPLIED
Wayne Harley, curator at the Franschhoek Motor Museum, said : “I’ve been after the Grenadier’s development, and the fact that the Grenadier XX5 prototype spent its working life as a local test vehicle makes it an interesting addition to our display. It’s not often any of us see an all-new vehicle brand being tested and refined from concept to production. Grenadier XX5 is an interesting bit of automotive history.”
The Grenadier XX5 prototype will be on display at the Franschhoek Motor Museum until June 30 2023.
