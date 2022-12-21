Porsche and international partners working with the Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) have started the industrial production of synthetic fuels.
Manufacturing of eFuels consists of water and carbon dioxide using wind energy to enable the nearly CO2-neutral operation of petrol engines.
Looking at the entire traffic sector, the industrial production of synthetic fuels should keep being pushed forward worldwide. The potential of eFuels is huge. There are more than 1.3-billion vehicles with combustion engines worldwide. Many of these will be on the roads for decades to come, and eFuels offer the owners of existing cars a nearly carbon-neutral alternative.
In the pilot phase, eFuel production of about 130,000 litres per year is planned. Initially the fuel will be used in lighthouse projects such as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and at Porsche Experience centres. After the pilot phase, the first scaling will take the project in Chile to a projected 55-million litres per year by the middle of the decade. About two years later the capacity is expected to be 550-million litres.
The south of Chile offers ideal conditions for the production of eFuels, with wind blowing for about 270 days a year and enabling the wind turbines to operate at full capacity.
Punta Arenas is located close to the Strait of Magellan. From the port of Cabo Negro, the synthetic eFuel can be transported like traditional fuels all over the world, and distributed using existing infrastructure.
Porsche pushes on with industrial production of eFuels
More than $100m already invested in development and production
Porsche is working towards a CO2-neutral balance sheet across the entire value chain by 2030. This also includes a CO2-neutral usage phase for future all-electric models. Synthetic fuels supplement electromobility and are part of the sports car manufacturer’s sustainability strategy.
Porsche has already invested more than $100m (about R1.7bn) in the development and production of eFuels. For example, the sports car manufacturer invested $75m in HIF Global in April 2022. This company plans, builds and operates eFuel plants in Chile, the US and Australia
