Beware of that feeling of drowsiness when behind the wheel on a long trip

Drowsy driving does not receive as much attention as driving under the influence of alcohol but can be just as deadly, says MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert.

“If you are driving to a holiday destination or to visit family for the festive period, ensure you know exactly how dangerous it is, and take all the necessary steps to not become a victim of this occurrence.

“Start by ensuring you do not leave all your holiday preparation to the day, or worse, the night before. Do it early enough that there is time to unwind the day before leaving, and that you have an early night. Wake up rested and ready to take on the day of driving.

• There are a number of other things you can do to reduce your risk of drowsiness. If you can, travel with another person who can share driving responsibilities with you. Each person should drive for about two hours before swapping. If you are the only driver, stop every two hours for a break to stretch your legs and possibly get something healthy to eat and drink.

• If you are driving with children, ensure they are stimulated and have enough to keep them entertained. Even though they may not be behind the wheel, driving tires them out just as much as you. Pack or plan plenty of games that can be played in the car as well as other activities such as colouring books. If it will not be a distraction to you, include some technology in their entertainment, such as movies on tablets.

• Make healthy meal choices. Pack snacks that prioritise satiety and avoid sugar rushes. Do not rely on fast food and convenience store snacks as these often do not provide good options for a day in the car. Rather pack additional protein, fruits and lots of water to be sure you have healthy snacks readily available.