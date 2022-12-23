news

Fatigued?

Beware of that feeling of drowsiness when behind the wheel on a long trip

Drowsy driving does not receive as much attention as driving under the influence of alcohol but it can be just as dangerous, says expert

23 December 2022 - 15:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
Feeling drowsy while you are behind the wheel? We tell you how to deal with this.
Feeling drowsy while you are behind the wheel? We tell you how to deal with this.
Image: dolgachov

Drowsy driving does not receive as much attention as driving under the influence of alcohol but can be just as deadly, says MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert. 

“If you are driving to a holiday destination or to visit family for the festive period, ensure you know exactly how dangerous it is, and take all the necessary steps to not become a victim of this occurrence.

“Start by ensuring you do not leave all your holiday preparation to the day, or worse, the night before. Do it early enough that there is time to unwind the day before leaving, and that you have an early night. Wake up rested and ready to take on the day of driving.

There are a number of other things you can do to reduce your risk of drowsiness. If you can, travel with another person who can share driving responsibilities with you. Each person should drive for about two hours before swapping. If you are the only driver,  stop every two hours for a break to stretch your legs and possibly get something healthy to eat and drink.

If you are driving with children, ensure they are stimulated and have enough to keep them entertained. Even though they may not be behind the wheel, driving tires them out just as much as you. Pack or plan plenty of games that can be played in the car as well as other activities such as colouring books. If it will not be a distraction to you, include some technology in their entertainment, such as movies on tablets.

Make healthy meal choices. Pack snacks that prioritise satiety and avoid sugar rushes. Do not rely on fast food and convenience store snacks as these often do not provide good options for a day in the car. Rather pack additional protein, fruits and lots of water to be sure you have healthy snacks readily available.

Whether taking the freeway or the road less travelled, longer trips require rest stops.
Whether taking the freeway or the road less travelled, longer trips require rest stops.
Image: Supplied

Something else to be cautious of is caffeinated drinks. For some, these do not affect alertness negatively and are essential to stay energised throughout the trip. For others, it gives an initial burst of energy and later results in a slump in energy. Be aware of how caffeine affects you and keep this in mind before making your drink choices.

“Do not underestimate the danger that drowsy driving presents. Instead, be aware of it and make the right choices to avoid it and then handle it correctly if it does happen. Never ignore it,” concludes Hebert.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | 'The most incredible road safety campaign video ever'

Deploy a safe driving mindset before taking on the roads this festive season
Motoring
1 week ago

It's officially holiday time as scores of motorists hit the road from Gauteng to KZN

High volumes of holidaymakers are expected to hit the road from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, amid concerns about driver ineptitude and ...
News
1 week ago

Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC

Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Driving tips that could save your life during flash flooding

With reports of further flooding and severe storm warnings persisting — particularly in KZN, Gauteng and the Free State — any body of water on a road ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday news
  2. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R is a hot-hatch eater with family values Reviews
  3. Our top seven most fun drives of 2022 Features
  4. Last manufactured Bugatti Centodieci delivered to its new owner news
  5. Bolt launches app feature allowing users to rent out own cars news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election