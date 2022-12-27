Next year’s OzowDR23 supercar rally will see South Africa's finest supercars tour the country on a 1,300km, six-day road trip, with a number of five-star pit stops.
The event will kick off at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on April 27, when 60 carbonfibre-clad race cars will take to the tarmac for day one’s fast-paced track day.
From there the convoy will head east for an AfrikaBurn-inspired launch party and overnight in the Drakensberg, ahead of day two’s convoy to Umhlanga, north of Durban, where some of the world’s most prestigious automotive rivalries will be settled at a gymkhana like no other.
Day three sees another grip-seeking, aero-testing, limit-pushing track day, this time at Port Shepstone’s Dezzi Raceway, before some respite for man and machine on the fourth travel day — by private charter to Hoedspruit.
Air Force Base Hoedspruit and its 3.9km asphalt runway, with Kapama Private game reserve the backdrop, will provide for high-speed test runs on day five. The OzowDR23 wraps up with a Sabie hill climb and "Go Hard or Go Home" prizegiving party in Mbombela on May 2.
While the OzowDR23 supercar entry list is yet to be confirmed, an assortment of exotic machinery, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Aston Martins, Porsches and Paganis — some with values approaching R100m — is expected based on past event participation.
Aside from competitive elements behind the wheel, entrants will identify charities and challenge each other to raise the most money by the end of the rally. Automated EFT specialist and title sponsor Ozow will develop and facilitate an easy payment system with unique smartphone-scannable QR codes applied as decals to each team’s supercar. Teams are encouraged to support their charities through donations from associates and the public during the six-day journey.
Out and about
OzowDR23 supercar rally organisers ready for 2023 leg
The six-day cavalcade will feature exotic cars covering about 1,300km
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Thomas Pays, Founder and CEO at Ozow, said: "We hope to create one of the most impactful supercar drives SA has ever seen.”
Keep up to date with OzowDR23 developments and the route on Instagram, Facebook and the event's website, www.phoenixevents.org/daytona-rally.
Super and hypercar owners interested in entering the charitable rally can contact Mark Castel at mark@daytonarally.co.za .
