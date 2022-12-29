news

Honda hybrids in China facing large recall due to faulty pedals

Honda will recall more than 200,000 cars made in China, citing issues with brake pedal sensors that could make it harder to stop

30 December 2022 - 15:00 By Masumi Suga and Reuters
Honda will recall more than 200,000 cars made in China, citing issues with brake pedal sensors that could make it harder to stop.

The Japanese carmaker will recall 105,608 hybrids made between October 2018 and September 2020 at its manufacturing venture with Dongfeng Motor Group, China’s state administration for market regulation said on Thursday.

Another 95,081 units from Honda’s separate partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group will also be recalled over the same issue.

Honda assembled 1.62-million vehicles in China in the latest fiscal year, which ended in March, down 14% from the previous year. The two local partners will test the affected vehicles and replace brake pedal components that could cause a malfunction.

Honda shares fell 1.3% in Tokyo on Thursday to their lowest level since March 2021 on an intraday basis. The stock is down about 6% this year. 

The Chinese regulator said earlier this month Tesla will conduct an over the air software update on more than 435,000 electric vehicles made at its factory in China due to a rear lighting defect.

