Good sales year

Toyota’s November global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104

Toyota had previously expected to make 9.7-million autos this fiscal year, but was forced to lower the target in November

30 December 2022 - 11:00 By Reuters
Toyota reported a rise in global production despite ongoing coronavirus-related challenges
Toyota Motor Corp reported a 1.5% rise in November global vehicle output, reaching a new record of 833,104.

Domestic production slid 3.3% to 266,174 vehicles, while overseas output rose 3.8% to an all-time high of 566,930 for the month.

Global sales and production in November exceeded last year's levels due to solid demand, particularly in the US, and a recovery in parts supplies that had been impacted by Covid-19 slowdowns, Toyota said.

The automaker reported earlier this month it expected to produce 700,000 vehicles in January and held to a reduced goal of 9.2-million in the year through March.

Toyota had previously expected to make 9.7-million autos this fiscal year, but was forced to lower the target in November as it struggles with rising materials costs and a shortage of semiconductors.

That's still ahead of last year's production of about 8.6-million units.

