news

WATCH | Sneak preview of upcoming ‘Gran Turismo’ movie

Film tells the true story of British gamer who broke into racing

09 January 2023 - 08:46 By Motoring Reporter
The movie also stars Orlando Bloom and is set to be released in theatres on August 23.
The movie also stars Orlando Bloom and is set to be released in theatres on August 23.
Image: Supplied

Sony has revealed a sneak preview of Gran Turismo, an upcoming biographical sports movie based on the popular video game series of the same name.

Inspired by a true story and directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo stars Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough, a British gamer who broke into real-life racing by playing the game.

Gran Turismo publisher Sony Computer Entertainment ran a competition with Nissan called GT Academy between 2008 and 2016. It pitted gamers against each other for the chance to become a Nissan factory driver. In 2011 Mardenborough became the third and youngest winner of the GT Academy competition, beating 90,000 entrants.

He was rewarded with a drive in the Dubai 24 Hour race and subsequently competed in the F3 European Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Japanese Super GT series among others.

The movie also stars Orlando Bloom of Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, and is set to be released in theatres on August 23.

WATCH | The astonishing Avatar-inspired Mercedes in action

The Vision AVTR’s outlandish design was inspired by the nature of Pandora, the planet on which Avatar takes place, and Mercedes-Benz went fully into ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

'Bullitt' reloaded: Spielberg working on reboot of McQueen's car chase classic

Legendary film director Steven Spielberg is reported to be working on a modern take of the action movie 'Bullitt'.
Motoring
1 month ago

Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed

Formula One executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Friday as plans for a movie based on the ...
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Motorists who paid e-tolls will be refunded, confirms Lesufi news
  2. WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos news
  3. The weird and wonderful motoring creations launched at CES news
  4. Al-Attiyah retains Dakar lead and apologises for earlier outburst Motorsport
  5. Loeb wins Dakar stage 8, Al-Attiyah retains lead Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election