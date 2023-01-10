news

Bentley hits another sales record in 2022

For the first time the luxury British marque sells more than 15,000 cars in a year

10 January 2023 - 13:06 By TimesLIVE
Bentley delivered its third consecutive record sales year.
Bentley delivered its third consecutive record sales year.
Image: Supplied

Bentley Motors sold a record 15,174 cars in 2022, a 4% increase over the previous record year (14,659) in 2021 and the first time Bentley has reached over 15,000 cars.

This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions and increasing demand for Mulliner personalisation and Bentley’s new hybridised models, introduced under Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.  

The demand for SUVs ensured Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model, selling more in its sixth year of sales than ever before, accounting for 42% of the luxury British marque's sales.

The Continental GT and GT Convertible continued to be popular and accounted for 30% of sales. The new, performance-orientated Continental GT Speed, the most dynamic road car Bentley has yet built, took 31% of the model mix. 

The Flying Spur luxury four-door grand tourer accounted for 28% of the sales, thanks in part to the launch of the new Hybrid model.

The Americas maintained its position as Bentley's biggest selling global market with 28% of sales, ahead of China (24%), Europe (19%) and Asia Pacific (13%). The Middle East, Africa and India region accounted for 6% of global sales.

Last year also recorded a significant increase for Bentley's Mulliner coachbuilding division, with personal commissions increasing fivefold in the past five years. 

Commenting on the global sales results, Adrian Hallmark, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year. This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and model.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

The Shoe Surgeon customises a unique Bentley

The man who created the R1.7m LeBron sneakers has applied his touch to the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid
Motoring
1 month ago

Rolls-Royce rides to new sales record in 2022

More people bought the British luxury marque's cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
Motoring
1 day ago

Our top seven most fun drives of 2022

Motoring editor Denis Droppa lists the sports cars that rocked his world.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. German police chase Tesla with driver asleep at the wheel for 15 minutes news
  2. SA new-car sales enjoy a high-revving end to 2022 news
  3. These are SA’s best-selling budget cars Features
  4. Rolls-Royce rides to new sales record in 2022 news
  5. Motorists who paid e-tolls will be refunded, confirms Lesufi news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election