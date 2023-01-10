Bentley Motors sold a record 15,174 cars in 2022, a 4% increase over the previous record year (14,659) in 2021 and the first time Bentley has reached over 15,000 cars.
Bentley hits another sales record in 2022
For the first time the luxury British marque sells more than 15,000 cars in a year
Image: Supplied
Bentley Motors sold a record 15,174 cars in 2022, a 4% increase over the previous record year (14,659) in 2021 and the first time Bentley has reached over 15,000 cars.
This significant achievement was driven by new model introductions and increasing demand for Mulliner personalisation and Bentley’s new hybridised models, introduced under Bentley’s Beyond100 strategic path to full electrification by 2030.
The demand for SUVs ensured Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model, selling more in its sixth year of sales than ever before, accounting for 42% of the luxury British marque's sales.
The Continental GT and GT Convertible continued to be popular and accounted for 30% of sales. The new, performance-orientated Continental GT Speed, the most dynamic road car Bentley has yet built, took 31% of the model mix.
The Flying Spur luxury four-door grand tourer accounted for 28% of the sales, thanks in part to the launch of the new Hybrid model.
The Americas maintained its position as Bentley's biggest selling global market with 28% of sales, ahead of China (24%), Europe (19%) and Asia Pacific (13%). The Middle East, Africa and India region accounted for 6% of global sales.
Last year also recorded a significant increase for Bentley's Mulliner coachbuilding division, with personal commissions increasing fivefold in the past five years.
Commenting on the global sales results, Adrian Hallmark, chair and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year. This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and model.”
