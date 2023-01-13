TRAILER | Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a fifth season

The series' fifth season will focus on the 2022 F1 racing season, which saw major rule changes with new car designs and cost caps aimed at producing closer racing and closing the gap between the richest and less well-funded teams.
The popular documentary has gained F1 many new followers by providing behind-the-scenes look into the high-powered sport. It has drawn new, younger fans to F1 and has boosted the sport's popularity in the previously hard-to-crack American market.
However, it has been criticised by some drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, who accused the show of fabricating rivalries between drivers and placing conversations out of context.
It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season.
Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns on February 24
