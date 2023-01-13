news

TRAILER | Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a fifth season

Documentary has gained F1 many new followers but not without controversy

13 January 2023 - 07:38 By TimesLIVE
The Netflix series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the world's most popular motor sport.
Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns on February 24, and Netflix has provided a first look at Season 5.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, accompanied by a short trailer.

The series' fifth season will focus on the 2022 F1 racing season, which saw major rule changes with new car designs and cost caps aimed at producing closer racing and closing the gap between the richest and less well-funded teams.

The popular documentary has gained F1 many new followers by providing behind-the-scenes look into the high-powered sport. It has drawn new, younger fans to F1 and has boosted the sport's popularity in the previously hard-to-crack American market.

However, it has been criticised by some drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, who accused the show of fabricating rivalries between drivers and placing conversations out of context.

It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season.

The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix

Documentary tells the bizarre tale of the former Nissan-Renault boss who went from jetsetter to jailbird
Motoring
2 months ago

F1’s ‘marriage’ with Netflix has more mileage

Season four of 'Drive to Survive', the Netflix docu-series that has turbocharged Formula One for new and younger audiences, debuts on Friday with the ...
Motoring
10 months ago

‘Greedy’ F1 owners putting themselves ahead of sport, says Andretti

'It’s all about money", he says of other teams' lukewarm reception to Cadillac's proposed F1 debut
Motoring
2 days ago
