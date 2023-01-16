news

Toyota aiming to build 10.6-million vehicles in 2023

16 January 2023 - 11:06 By Reuters
Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles in 2023.
Toyota on Monday said it expects to produce as many as 10.6-million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection if it faces an impact from parts supply shortages.

The Japanese car giant said that it set a baseline production volume with a downward risk fluctuation range of about 10% if it would encounter shortages in the supply of parts, such as semiconductors.

