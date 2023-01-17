news

These were South Africa’s 30 best selling new vehicles in December

17 January 2023 - 10:19
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor

New vehicle sales in December 2022 ended a strong year for the South African motor industry which continued to outperform expectations despite stock supply shortages...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Reviews
  3. Haval Jolion S scorches into Mzansi with added power and poise Features
  4. ROAD TEST | Toyota RAV4 PHEV is more than a novelty Reviews
  5. VW Golf 8 GTI gets the Armormax bulletproof treatment news

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle