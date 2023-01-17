news

EV battery maker Britishvolt goes into administration with hundreds of jobs at risk

18 January 2023 - 08:06 By Siddharth Philip and Rachel Morison
Backed by mining giant Glencore, Britishvolt was viewed as a key part of the UK’s drive toward an electric-car manufacturing boom.
Backed by mining giant Glencore, Britishvolt was viewed as a key part of the UK’s drive toward an electric-car manufacturing boom.
Image: Supplied

Battery start-up Britishvolt is going into administration in a blow to the UK’s hopes of developing a thriving electric vehicle industry. 

The company, which hoped to build a multibillion-pound battery factory in northeast England, has selected accounting firm EY as its administrator and is letting go all but around 25 of its 300 employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves come after talks with a consortium of potential rescuers faltered and mark the latest in a series of setbacks for Britain’s shrinking auto industry. The company submitted a filing for administration Tuesday at the High Court in London.

Backed by mining giant Glencore, Britishvolt was viewed as a key part of the UK’s drive towards an electric-car manufacturing boom. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hailed the company as a centrepiece of his ambitions for a “green industrial revolution.”

While the firm had signed outline agreements with Aston Martin and Lotus, owned by China’s Geely, it’s been unable to secure firm commitments for orders.

Britishvolt was in talks last week to be rescued at a valuation of £32m (R671.8m) , 95% less than what it was worth just last year. EY is now expected to sell the closely held company’s assets, the most valuable of which likely is its Blyth factory site.

A spokesperson for Dentons, the law firm representing Britishvolt, declined to comment.

Britishvolt’s failure means the UK risks missing out on the global EV boom. The country has just one reasonably sized cell plant in operation, owned by China’s Envision Group, and has failed to attract investment in additional large-scale facilities.

The Blyth location is ideal for battery manufacturing, with ample space and access to clean energy. Britishvolt held talks late last year about selling the 93-hectare site, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

“This development was once the crown jewel of the government’s levelling up policy in the North East but is now in grave danger of collapsing,” said Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck. “Back in July Boris Johnson when he was the prime minister told me that the cheque was in the post to Britishvolt, but the reality is they have never received penny from the government.”

In August, Britishvolt postponed the start of production at its main factory site to mid-2025 from an original target of late 2023, citing rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and surging energy costs.

The company in November blamed the UK’s political instability for putting off investors, adding that its request for £30m (R630m) from the UK government had been rejected. Britishvolt’s founder Orral Nadjari announced his departure in August, with former Ford executive Graham Hoare stepping in as acting CEO.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Tesla’s retail sales in China surged after price cut

Tesla's retail sales surged in China in January after it slashed prices for its top-selling models earlier in the month, data compiled by China ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Former 'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Harry and Meghan over 'naked' column

British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson said he had emailed an apology to Prince Harry and Meghan after he wrote in a national newspaper column that he ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

These were South Africa’s 30 best selling new vehicles in December

New vehicle sales in December 2022 ended a strong year for the South African motor industry which continued to outperform expectations despite stock ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Reviews
  3. Haval Jolion S scorches into Mzansi with added power and poise Features
  4. REVIEW | Why the Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge is the pick of the range Reviews
  5. Suzuki to launch five-door Jimny in South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana