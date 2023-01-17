EV battery maker Britishvolt goes into administration with hundreds of jobs at risk

Battery start-up Britishvolt is going into administration in a blow to the UK’s hopes of developing a thriving electric vehicle industry.

The company, which hoped to build a multibillion-pound battery factory in northeast England, has selected accounting firm EY as its administrator and is letting go all but around 25 of its 300 employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The moves come after talks with a consortium of potential rescuers faltered and mark the latest in a series of setbacks for Britain’s shrinking auto industry. The company submitted a filing for administration Tuesday at the High Court in London.

Backed by mining giant Glencore, Britishvolt was viewed as a key part of the UK’s drive towards an electric-car manufacturing boom. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hailed the company as a centrepiece of his ambitions for a “green industrial revolution.”

While the firm had signed outline agreements with Aston Martin and Lotus, owned by China’s Geely, it’s been unable to secure firm commitments for orders.

Britishvolt was in talks last week to be rescued at a valuation of £32m (R671.8m) , 95% less than what it was worth just last year. EY is now expected to sell the closely held company’s assets, the most valuable of which likely is its Blyth factory site.

A spokesperson for Dentons, the law firm representing Britishvolt, declined to comment.

Britishvolt’s failure means the UK risks missing out on the global EV boom. The country has just one reasonably sized cell plant in operation, owned by China’s Envision Group, and has failed to attract investment in additional large-scale facilities.

The Blyth location is ideal for battery manufacturing, with ample space and access to clean energy. Britishvolt held talks late last year about selling the 93-hectare site, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

“This development was once the crown jewel of the government’s levelling up policy in the North East but is now in grave danger of collapsing,” said Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck. “Back in July Boris Johnson when he was the prime minister told me that the cheque was in the post to Britishvolt, but the reality is they have never received penny from the government.”

In August, Britishvolt postponed the start of production at its main factory site to mid-2025 from an original target of late 2023, citing rising interest rates, inflationary pressures and surging energy costs.

The company in November blamed the UK’s political instability for putting off investors, adding that its request for £30m (R630m) from the UK government had been rejected. Britishvolt’s founder Orral Nadjari announced his departure in August, with former Ford executive Graham Hoare stepping in as acting CEO.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com