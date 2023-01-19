Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British firm which in 2011 introduced the BAC Mono, has announced former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as chair of its board.
The Mono is a road-legal, single-seater supercar constructed using lightweight materials and said to be able to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds — this in entry-level guise, mind you.
Flewitt guided McLaren through its most pivotal years creating seminal cars such as the P1, Senna and more recently the Elva and Speedtail.
Flewitt’s background in industrialising products and processes from concept to production will be pivotal as BAC embarks on its ambitious next-stage scale-up plan and new product development, which includes launching a new Mono line-up in 2023 and introducing BAC into new global markets while adopting innovative new technologies.
“Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up, I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian [Briggs’] offer to join as chair and become part of the BAC story,' continued Flewitt.
BAC exports 90% of the cars it produces to more than 45 countries across five continents.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Former McLaren CEO Flewitt appointed chair of BAC board
Image: Supplied
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British firm which in 2011 introduced the BAC Mono, has announced former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as chair of its board.
The Mono is a road-legal, single-seater supercar constructed using lightweight materials and said to be able to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds — this in entry-level guise, mind you.
Flewitt guided McLaren through its most pivotal years creating seminal cars such as the P1, Senna and more recently the Elva and Speedtail.
Flewitt’s background in industrialising products and processes from concept to production will be pivotal as BAC embarks on its ambitious next-stage scale-up plan and new product development, which includes launching a new Mono line-up in 2023 and introducing BAC into new global markets while adopting innovative new technologies.
“Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up, I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian [Briggs’] offer to join as chair and become part of the BAC story,' continued Flewitt.
BAC exports 90% of the cars it produces to more than 45 countries across five continents.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Back to the future: Toyota gives 1980s icons the zero-emissions treatment
VW Golf 8 GTI gets the Armormax bulletproof treatment
Toyota sees vehicle output recovery in 2023, with some risks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos