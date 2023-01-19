Schumacher's F1 debut racing car is up for auction

So too was the Jordan 191, which went on to win the Autosport Racing Car of the Year award. Powered by a 485kW Ford-Cosworth HB V8 engine and instantly recognisable by its bright green 7 Up and Fujifilm livery, the 191 was designed by chief engineer Gary Anderson and is considered by many as being one of the most beautiful F1 cars of all time.

Schumacher qualified seventh for the Belgian Grand Prix but unfortunately burned out the clutch at the start and retired on the opening lap. This was his only appearance with the Jordan outfit as he was snapped up by Benetton F1 before the next Grand Prix in Italy.