Five key things to watch in Tesla’s earnings report

Tesla investors badly bruised by last year’s 65% rout are looking for clarity from Wednesday’s earnings report on demand for its electric vehicles, how recent price cuts will affect profitability and how many cars the company plans to make in 2023.

It’s been an eventful three months since Tesla last reported earnings and Elon Musk spoke with Wall Street analysts. The CEO closed his $44bn (roughly R756,538,200,000) acquisition of Twitter in late October, then offloaded $3.58bn (roughly R61,543,422,000) of Tesla stock in mid-December. Early this month, Tesla reported fourth-quarter deliveries that fell well short of expectations, then slashed prices in the US and Europe.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $1.12 a share on revenue of $24bn (roughly R412,581,600,000), according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. There’s been a decrease in analysts’ consensus for both profit and revenue since Tesla disclosed delivery figures on January 2.

Tesla shares have retraced some of last year’s losses, rising 17% this month, and the results might inject another dose of volatility. Options pricing suggests the stock may fluctuate 11% in either direction post-earnings, which would be the biggest such move since the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Bloomberg data.

Here are five key items to watch when Tesla reports fourth-quarter earnings after the market close.