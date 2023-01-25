news

Volvo recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide

25 January 2023 - 08:05 By Reuters
The XC40 is one of the Volvo models affected by the recall.
Image: Supplied

Sweden-based Volvo Cars is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The vehicles being recalled are the 2023 models of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90, the spokesperson said.

