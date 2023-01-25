Sweden-based Volvo Cars is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The vehicles being recalled are the 2023 models of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90, the spokesperson said.
Volvo recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide
Image: Supplied
