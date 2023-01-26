Steven De Bock of Bridgestone said: “We’ve created a tyre that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains.”
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato to roll on bespoke Bridgestone rubber
Image: Supplied
Bridgestone has been chosen as the sole and exclusive tyre partner for the new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, providing All-Terrain and Winter fitments for the all-terrain super sports car.
The new Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 tyre offers the required duality that allows the Huracán Sterrato to wield 447kW and 560Nm from a 5.2l V10 engine with maximum on-road and off-road performances.
The tyre’s bespoke polymers, patterns and tyre technologies have been developed to enhance the all-terrain capabilities of the Huracán Sterrato and maximise its asphalt driving prowess.
The Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 is also the world’s first-ever supercar all-terrain tyre to feature run-flat technology (RFT), supporting drivers to continue driving safely even after a puncture — for 80km at 80km/h with 0-bar pressure.
Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain AT002 includes a new tyre compound designed to optimise grip, with a specific shoulder integrated for additional grip in deep gravel and mud.
Image: Supplied
