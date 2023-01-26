The 2023 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, presented by the SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), is gearing up to crown the country's ultimate vehicle champion at a gala event in June. With a long-standing history dating back to 1986, this event showcases the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.
Here are the top 21 finalists in alphabetical order and by category:
1. Compact
Renault Clio 5
2. Compact Family
BAIC Beijing X55
Nissan Qashqai
Opel Mokka
VW Taigo
3. Midsize
Alfa Romeo Tonale
Chery Tiggo Pro 8
Honda Civic RS
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
4. Premium
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Kia Sorento
5. Adventure SUV
Ford Everest
6. Double Cab
Ford Ranger
Isuzu D-Max
7. Luxury
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
8. Performance
Audi RS3 Sedan/Hatch
9. New Energy
Audi e-tron GT/RS e-tron GT
Haval H6 Hybrid
Toyota RAV4 E-four
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
The final round of scoring will begin shortly and continue until the end of March 2023, incorporating data from Lightstone for the competition's automated scoring, based on market segment sales volumes and spec-adjusted competitor pricing.
“The 2023 COTY Committee wishes all contenders good luck,” says Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 COTY Committee. “The category winners and the overall winner of the SA Car of the Year competition will be announced on 1 June.”
These are your twenty-one 2023 SA Car of the Year finalists
