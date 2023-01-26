These were South Africa’s most popular cars of 2022

If new vehicle sales are a barometer of the health of the domestic economy things are looking up as cars and commercial vehicles zoomed out of showrooms at a healthy rate in 2022.
The 528,963 cars, light commercials and trucks sold was a 13.9% increase on 2021 and just 1.4% below the pre-pandemic 536,612 units sold in 2019. The strong performance took place despite global shortages of semiconductors and wiring harnesses and local factors such as rising interest rates, inflation reaching a 13-year high and record fuel prices.
The KwaZulu-Natal floods forced market leader Toyota to shut its Durban car factory for four months and halt production of best-selling models such as the Hilux, Corolla Cross and Hiace, but the carmaker weathered the storm with strong sales of imported models such as the Urban Cruiser, Starlet and Agya to maintain its position as South Africa's most popular motoring brand.
Toyota managed to grow its sales 12.22% year-on-year (though its market share fell slightly, from 25.33% to 24.96%). At 132,035 units it ended the year with nearly double the sales of its closest competitor, Volkswagen (69,801 units), with a 13.2% market share.
The Hilux continued its reign as South Africa's best-selling vehicle ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, while the Polo hatchback was overtaken by the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Corolla Cross.
Ford’s Ranger was in runout phase as the Silverton factory tooled up to start building its replacement, but the one-tonner still shifted 17,341 units to make it the third best-selling vehicle. Other popular bakkies were the locally-built Isuzu D-Max, Nissan NP200 and Nissan Navara.
In 2022 Mahindra grew its sales volumes by 78% compared with the previous year, making it South Africa's fastest-growing automotive brand.
Another carmaker that experienced strong year-on-year growth was Suzuki (71.04%), which moved the firm from sixth to third most popular brand with a market share of 8.92%.
Renault registered a leap of 29.61% and grew its market share to 5.15%, leaving the French firm sixth in the most popular brand rankings for 2022. Volkswagen was the only brand in the top 10 to record fewer sales than the year before, with a 2.5% drop.
These were South Africa’s most popular cars of 2022
Image: Supplied
Chinese carmakers continued their impressive growth with Haval leading the way on 22,644 units, making it the ninth most popular brand with a 4.28% market share. GWM’s Steed and P-Series bakkies also remained popular, with both ranges shifting more than 4,000 units. Returning Chinese brand Chery, despite only starting to report its sales from the middle of the year, recorded an impressive 8,013 units in the second half of 2022.
Electric-vehicle sales rose 132% off a very low base to 506 units (from 218 in 2021) with the launch of new battery-powered models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.
South Africa's 10 best-selling motor brands of 2022
South Africa's best-selling vehicles of 2022 — top 50
EV sales in 2022
