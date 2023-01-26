news

These were South Africa’s most popular cars of 2022

26 January 2023 - 10:30
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Toyota dominated sales again, led by the ever popular Hilux.
Toyota dominated sales again, led by the ever popular Hilux.
Image: Supplied

If new vehicle sales are a barometer of the health of the domestic economy things are looking up as cars and commercial vehicles zoomed out of showrooms at a healthy rate in 2022.

The 528,963 cars, light commercials and trucks sold was a 13.9% increase on 2021 and just 1.4% below the pre-pandemic 536,612 units sold in 2019. The strong performance took place despite global shortages of semiconductors and wiring harnesses and local factors such as rising interest rates, inflation reaching a 13-year high and record fuel prices.

The KwaZulu-Natal floods forced market leader Toyota to shut its Durban car factory for four months and halt production of best-selling models such as the Hilux, Corolla Cross and Hiace, but the carmaker weathered the storm with strong sales of imported models such as the Urban Cruiser, Starlet and Agya to maintain its position as South Africa's most popular motoring brand.

Toyota managed to grow its sales 12.22% year-on-year (though its market share fell slightly, from 25.33% to 24.96%). At 132,035 units it ended the year with nearly double the sales of its closest competitor, Volkswagen (69,801 units), with a 13.2% market share.

The Hilux continued its reign as South Africa's best-selling vehicle ahead of the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, while the Polo hatchback was overtaken by the Suzuki Swift, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Corolla Cross.

Ford’s Ranger was in runout phase as the Silverton factory tooled up to start building its replacement, but the one-tonner still shifted 17,341 units to make it the third best-selling vehicle. Other popular bakkies were the locally-built Isuzu D-Max, Nissan NP200 and Nissan Navara.

In 2022 Mahindra grew its sales volumes by 78% compared with the previous year, making it South Africa's fastest-growing automotive brand.

Another carmaker that experienced strong year-on-year growth was Suzuki (71.04%), which moved the firm from sixth to third most popular brand with a market share of 8.92%.

Renault registered a leap of 29.61% and grew its market share to 5.15%, leaving the French firm sixth in the most popular brand rankings for 2022. Volkswagen was the only brand in the top 10 to record fewer sales than the year before, with a 2.5% drop.

Electric-vehicle sales in SA rose 132% in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
Electric-vehicle sales in SA rose 132% in 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chinese carmakers continued their impressive growth with Haval leading the way on 22,644 units, making it the ninth most popular brand with a 4.28% market share. GWM’s Steed and P-Series bakkies also remained popular,  with both ranges shifting more than 4,000 units. Returning Chinese brand Chery, despite only starting to report its sales from the middle of the year, recorded an impressive 8,013 units in the second half of 2022.

Electric-vehicle sales rose 132% off a very low base to 506 units (from 218 in 2021) with the launch of new battery-powered models from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

South Africa's 10 best-selling motor brands of 2022

  1. Toyota — 132,035 units (12.2%)
  2. Volkswagen — 69,801 units (-2.5%)
  3. Suzuki — 47,178 units (71.0%)
  4. Hyundai — 36,047 units (7.7%)
  5. Nissan — 30,487 units (1.0%)
  6. Renault — 27,251 units (29.6%)
  7. Ford — 26,335 units (-15.4%)
  8. Kia — 22,766 units (12.9%)
  9. Haval — 22,644 units (18.8%)
  10. Isuzu — 21,274 units (7.0%)

South Africa's best-selling vehicles of 2022 — top 50

  1. Toyota Hilux — 32,203
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 20,866
  3. Ford Ranger — 17,341
  4. Suzuki Swift — 17,282
  5. Isuzu D-Max — 17,062
  6. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 16,992
  7. Toyota Corolla Cross — 15,841
  8. Volkswagen Polo — 15,697
  9. Toyota Hi-Ace — 13,687
  10. Toyota Starlet — 12,921
  11. Nissan NP200 — 12,859
  12. VW T-Cross — 10,384
  13. Renault Kwid — 9,770
  14. Haval Jolion — 9,068
  15. Renault Kiger — 8,532
  16. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 8,044
  17. Toyota Fortuner — 7,805
  18. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 7,425
  19. Hyundai Venue — 7,212
  20. Hyundai Atos — 7,141
  21. Kia Picanto — 7,137
  22. Ford EcoSport — 6,790
  23. Renault Triber — 6,575
  24. Hyundai Grand i10 — 6,316
  25. Nissan Navara — 6,067
  26. Nissan Magnite — 6,065
  27. Toyota Agya — 5,798
  28. Suzuki S-Presso — 4,953
  29. Haval H6 — 4,771
  30. Toyota Corolla Quest — 4,688
  31. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 4,622
  32. GWM Steed — 4,521
  33. Toyota Rumion — 4,050
  34. Suzuki Jimny — 3,970
  35. Hyundai i20 — 3,843
  36. VW Polo Sedan — 3,770
  37. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick up — 3,517
  38. Kia Rio — 3,510
  39. Nissan Almera — 3,477
  40. Kia Sonet — 3,319
  41. BMW X3 — 3,224
  42. Suzuki Baleno — 2,832
  43. Suzuki Ertiga — 2,815
  44. Suzuki DZire — 2,763
  45. Mercedes C-Class — 2,718
  46. VW Tiguan — 2,613
  47. Kia Seltos — 2,501
  48. VW T-Roc — 2,407
  49. Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 2,300
  50. Mazda CX-5 — 2,297

EV sales in 2022

  1. BMW iX3 — 106
  2. Mini Cooper SE — 96
  3. Audi E-Tron — 75
  4. BMW iX — 70
  5. Volvo XC40 Recharge — 59
  6. BMW i4 — 35
  7. BMW i3 — 19
  8. Mercedes EQA — 15
  9. BMW i7 — 10
  10. Mercedes EQB — 7
  11. Porsche Taycan — 7
  12. Mercedes EQS — 4
  13. Jaguar iPace — 3

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

These were South Africa’s 30 best selling new vehicles in December

New vehicle sales in December 2022 ended a strong year for the South African motor industry which continued to outperform expectations despite stock ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers went on an unprecedented spending spree
Motoring
1 week ago

Motorists who paid e-tolls will be refunded, confirms Lesufi

Premier says R6.9bn will be repaid to the 17% of Gauteng drivers who were compliant.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  2. Prices of most grades of fuel are expected to increase in February news
  3. Volvo recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide news
  4. Refreshed Renault Megane R.S 300 Trophy races into Mzansi New Models
  5. Thrifty new Haval Jolion HEV arrives in South Africa New Models

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg