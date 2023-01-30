news

BYD says 2022 income rose to $2.5bn

30 January 2023 - 16:32 By Danny Lee
BYD sold 1.86-million new EVs in 2022, more than the previous four years combined.
BYD sold 1.86-million new EVs in 2022, more than the previous four years combined.
Image: Chesnot/Getty Images

Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD said net income reached 17bn yuan (R43.4bn) last year, an increase of 458% from 2021, according to a preliminary filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday.

That’s much higher than predicted by analysts, who on average forecast net income of 13.2bn yuan. They expect revenue for the Warren Buffett-backed company to almost double to 400bn yuan. BYD said revenue was likely exceeded 420bn yuan.

The company attributed the strong financial performance to the surge in new energy vehicle sales.  

BYD sold 1.86-million new EVs in 2022, more than the previous four years combined. The company avoided some of the supply chain and Covid-19 disruptions that hurt its rivals, thanks to its ability to produce key components, including batteries and semiconductors.

Image: Bloomberg

Sales are expected to surge this year, with a foray into making and selling luxury cars, fuelling earnings growth. Its main rival in sales volume — Tesla — said it could produce two-million cars this year.

Elon Musk’s Tesla is leading a price war, slashing prices in many markets where it operates by double digits, including in China, the world’s biggest market for EV sales. That’s prompted some brands to follow with their own cuts to maintain sales momentum.

BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares dipped 2.7% on Monday, trimming this year’s gains to about 24%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

This is Toyota’s boldest EV rebranding exercise yet

A new CEO is a good look. He’ll need to tell a fresh story on electric vehicles to get the iconic car company back on track. 
Motoring
10 hours ago

Nissan, Renault agree to sweeping overhaul of global alliance

Nissan and Renault agreed on Monday to a sweeping restructure of their two-decade-old car-making alliance that will put them on equal footing and see ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Tesla’s best week since 2013 spurs bets the worst is over

Tesla's biggest weekly rally since 2013 is offering investors a glimmer of hope the worst may finally be over for Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker ...
Motoring
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. Motorists must brace for pain at the pumps with fuel prices set to rise in ... news
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan Allspace is a king of the open road Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...