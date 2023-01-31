news

Russian carmaker Avtotor launches production of Chinese Kaiyi cars

31 January 2023 - 09:13 By Reuters
Russian carmaker Avtotor on Monday said it has begun production of Chinese Kaiyi cars at its plant in Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave on the Baltic coast.
Russian carmaker Avtotor on Monday said it has begun production of Chinese Kaiyi cars at its plant in Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave on the Baltic coast.
Image: Kaiyi

Russian carmaker Avtotor on Monday said it has begun production of Chinese Kaiyi cars at its plant in Kaliningrad, Russia's exclave on the Baltic coast.

The company said in a statement that it's preparing to start sales of the Kaiyi model E5 early this year and launch production of another three models by the end of the year.

Chinese brands have become major players in Russia's car market, reflecting China's growing importance to the Russian economy after the exodus of Western companies over Moscow's decision to send troops into Ukraine last February.

Avtotor, which previously assembled German BMW and South Korean Hyundai and Kia brands, also has agreements with two other Chinese automakers. It plans to produce about 50,000 cars in 2023, Anton Alikhanov, the Kaliningrad regional governor, said in December.

China's influence is being felt elsewhere in the car market. JAC Motors' design, engineering and platform are being used to revive the Soviet-era Moskvich, production of which began late last year.

MORE

Ford cuts price of electric Mustang Mach-E in response to Tesla

Ford is slashing the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E by an average of $4,500 (R77,992) after Tesla’s price cuts, stepping up the price wars in a ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

BYD says 2022 income rose to $2.5bn

Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD said net income reached 17bn yuan (R43.4bn) last year, an increase of 458% from 2021, according to a preliminary ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

This is Toyota’s boldest EV rebranding exercise yet

A new CEO is a good look. He’ll need to tell a fresh story on electric vehicles to get the iconic car company back on track. 
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan Allspace is a king of the open road Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. New Vitz to become Toyota's cheapest car in SA New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...