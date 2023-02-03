news

Star-studded

Ferrari 360 Spider owned by David Beckham on sale for R2.3m

The football star owned the car in the early 2000s when Manchester United won the Premier League title

03 February 2023 - 12:43 By Motoring Reporter
The Ferrari 360 is a two-seater, mid-engine sports car manufactured from 1999 until 2005. It succeeded the Ferrari F355 and was replaced by the Ferrari F430 in 2004.
Image: Supplied

David Beckham’s once beloved Ferrari 360 Spider is for sale on PistonHeads.com, a premium automotive marketplace in the UK.

The Ferrari 360 Spider was owned by the soccer superstar 20 years ago, arguably when he was at the peak of his powers, around the time of his iconic free kick against Greece, coinciding with Manchester United winning the 2002-03 Premier league title, and the global icon being awarded an Order of the British Empire in June 2003.

An average Spider costs about £60,000 (R1.1m), however, given the famous former owner and good condition of the vehicle, this is on the market for £110,000 (R2.3m). The car has accrued a mere 12,700km since 2001.

Regardless of its ownership history, this 360 Spider looks one of the finest examples out there, boasting Challenge-style wheels, a Tubi exhaust and carbon seats, an expensive option when new.

David Beckham owned the car at the time of Manchester United winning the 2002-03 Premier league.
Image: Supplied

Matt Bird, deputy editor of PistonHeads, said: “The condition, the mileage, and an A-list history makes this one of the more special 360s out there. Even those not so interested in the football link, and simply after one of the best Modenas would struggle to do better. And for those that are, what a story you’ll have to tell when someone asks about your Ferrari.”

