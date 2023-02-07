news

Cherry sweetens ownership experience with MyCheryCare

07 February 2023 - 08:18 By Motor News Reporter
Customers who already own a Chery can add the MyCheryCares package at a discount of 15% to the market-related cost.
Image: Supplied

Chinese brand Chery SA has enhanced its customer-care programmes with the new MyCheryCare. All new Chery vehicles bought from February 1 2023 now come standard with a host of free services that include chauffeur and maintenance features.  

These features are included for the first two years of ownership at no extra cost and can be extended to five years at a fee.

It groups a number of vehicle insurance and convenience products under one banner, says Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA.

“With MyCheryCare, we have identified all the small inconveniences that come with vehicle ownership and made them disappear, all without charging customers more,” he says.

Another group of products fall under the MySurfacePlan. This allows a Chery owner to fix small dents and paint scratches, or have tar removal, headlamp renewal and mag wheel repair done at no cost. This includes an annual free wheel alignment service and Scotch Guard treatment for leather or fabric upholstery.

Further benefits include odour removal (like pet, tobacco or mouldy smells) and an annual air-conditioning treatment that removes any possible bacteria or fungi in the airflow system.

Also included in the sale of every new Chery, is a range of transport services grouped under the MyTaxi, MyDriveHome and MyCourteseyCar banners. This range of products features a free taxi service when a customer's Chery is in for repairs, and a free rental vehicle when booked in for longer services.

Cherry has included a free take-me-home service under MyDriveHome for those occasions when an owner returns from a restaurant or work event and is concerned they might have exceeded the legal alcohol consumption limit. Chery’s call centre will dispatch two drivers, with one driving the owner’s vehicle home. 

“To offer this comprehensive range of services, we have partnered with industry leading service providers and trained a dedicated group of call centre staff. The staff members are on hand 24/7 and customers can book any of the MyCheryCares services by making a call or choosing the relevant option on the Chery App,” says Liu.

Customers who already own a Chery can add the MyCheryCare package at a discount of 15% to the market-related cost.

