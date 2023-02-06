Ford's engineering ranks may bear the brunt of additional job cuts the automaker has alluded to in the wake of disappointing earnings, judging from CEO Jim Farley’s latest interview.
“It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work statements as our competitors,” Farley said on Cars & Culture with Jason Stein, a SiriusXM radio show that will air the interview on February 10. “I can’t afford to be 25% less efficient.”
Farley said last week Ford missed out on about $2bn (roughly R35.3bn) in profits last year as a result of avoidable expenses and supply-chain issues. He pledged to cut $2.5bn (roughly R44.1bn) in costs this year and said job cuts are on the table.
In August, Ford eliminated about 3,000 positions, most of which were in the US. The German union IG Metall warned last month that it’s expecting about 3,200 reductions across Europe. Bloomberg reported in July Ford was preparing to cut as many as 8,000 jobs.
Last week, Ford announced it would reduce bonuses for hundreds of top executives, including Farley, who’s been CEO since October 2020. The carmaker’s shares have almost doubled during his tenure.
Ford has 25% more engineers doing same work as rivals, CEO says
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
