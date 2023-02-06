news

Ford has 25% more engineers doing same work as rivals, CEO says

07 February 2023 - 07:46 By Keith Naughton
Farley said last week that Ford missed out on about $2bn (roughly R35bn) in profits last year as a result of avoidable expenses and supply-chain issues.
Farley said last week that Ford missed out on about $2bn (roughly R35bn) in profits last year as a result of avoidable expenses and supply-chain issues.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ford's engineering ranks may bear the brunt of additional job cuts the automaker has alluded to in the wake of disappointing earnings, judging from CEO Jim Farley’s latest interview.

“It takes us 25% more engineers to do the same work statements as our competitors,” Farley said on Cars & Culture with Jason Stein, a SiriusXM radio show that will air the interview on February 10. “I can’t afford to be 25% less efficient.”

Farley said last week Ford missed out on about $2bn (roughly R35.3bn) in profits last year as a result of avoidable expenses and supply-chain issues. He pledged to cut $2.5bn (roughly R44.1bn) in costs this year and said job cuts are on the table.

In August, Ford eliminated about 3,000 positions, most of which were in the US. The German union IG Metall warned last month that it’s expecting about 3,200 reductions across Europe. Bloomberg reported in July Ford was preparing to cut as many as 8,000 jobs.

Last week, Ford announced it would reduce bonuses for hundreds of top executives, including Farley, who’s been CEO since October 2020. The carmaker’s shares have almost doubled during his tenure.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

BMW wants to hitch a hydrogen ride at future truck stations

BMW is hoping to piggy-back on future hydrogen fuelling stations for trucks to help solve the protracted issue of building an expensive ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mzansi, these are your favourite cars

New vehicle sales started the year strongly and here are the top 30 sellers
Motoring
3 days ago

Robust demand drives bonuses for Ferrari employees

Ferrari is paying its employees the biggest bonus in years after the luxury carmaker beat sales and profit expectations.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. These were SA's top-selling car brands in January news
  2. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  3. Mzansi, these are your favourite cars news
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. REVIEW | Renault Koleos merges fine fuel economy with French style Reviews

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...