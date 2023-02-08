The Ant Man will sport new daddy wheels in the film Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He will commandeer the Volkswagen ID.4 electric compact crossover SUV which won World Car of the Year 2021.
Paul Rudd, who stars as the shrinking and growing Ant Man, is again joined by Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne (The Wasp.)
The film also features Hollywood stalwarts Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as the parents of The Wasp, and Cassie Lang as Kathryn Newton (Ant Man’s daughter). Bill Murray makes a return to the silver screen as Lord Krylar.
The family find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
“Integrating the ID.4 in the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world,” said Gilbert Heise, head of global brand management and consumer insights at Volkswagen.
“What’s more, the Ant Man character is a perfect fit for our brand: he is likable, authentic and has a great sense of humour.”
In the run-up to the film’s release, Volkswagen and Marvel are presenting a jointly created advert to start the global campaign.
WATCH | VW’s electric ID.4 stars in new Marvel superhero film
The AntMan and TheWasp: Quantumania is in US cinemas from February 17.
The Ant Man will sport new daddy wheels in the film Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He will commandeer the Volkswagen ID.4 electric compact crossover SUV which won World Car of the Year 2021.
Paul Rudd, who stars as the shrinking and growing Ant Man, is again joined by Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope Van Dyne (The Wasp.)
The film also features Hollywood stalwarts Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas as the parents of The Wasp, and Cassie Lang as Kathryn Newton (Ant Man’s daughter). Bill Murray makes a return to the silver screen as Lord Krylar.
The family find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.
“Integrating the ID.4 in the movie and the accompanying campaign enables us to reach millions of people all over the world,” said Gilbert Heise, head of global brand management and consumer insights at Volkswagen.
“What’s more, the Ant Man character is a perfect fit for our brand: he is likable, authentic and has a great sense of humour.”
In the run-up to the film’s release, Volkswagen and Marvel are presenting a jointly created advert to start the global campaign.
In addition, a behind-the-scenes featurette will give viewers an insight into the making of the movie with the placement of the Volkswagen e-SUV ID.4 during production of the film. The vehicle will be presented on the red carpet at the world premiere in Los Angeles.
The Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in US theatres on February 17.
Court rules BMW emissions challenge unfounded, NGO to appeal
Can this billionaire drive Lotus better than Richard Gere?
Chery sweetens ownership experience with MyCheryCare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos