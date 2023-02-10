Volvo will not slash EV prices to follow Tesla's lead

Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday the Swedish carmaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit.
Speaking after the Volvo Cars posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, DEO Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for the carmaker's vehicles remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs.
Volvo's EV unit sales tripled in the fourth quarter and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared with 6% the year before, its results statement showed.
"We don't see (price cuts) at this point in time," Rowan said. "Demand for our (battery-electric vehicles) is the highest we've ever seen, the backlog for that as well. We don't have any intention to reduce pricing."
Last month Tesla slashed prices globally on its EVs by as much as 20%. Those price cuts are expected to hit EV start-ups, such as US firm Rivian, more than established brands.
Companies focused exclusively on EVs, including Polestar, which is owned by Volvo Cars and its majority owner, Chinese automotive group Geely, were also seen as more affected than those with a mixed range.
Ford Motor has already followed Tesla's lead, cutting the price of its SUV Mustang Mach-E by up to $5,900 (about R105,079).
German carmaker BMW however, has raised the retail price for some models it sells in China because of higher raw-material and logistics costs.
Henrik Fisker, CEO of US EV maker Fisker, said he also has no plans to lower prices, arguing that the EV start-up's cars are already competitively priced.
"I think we already priced our cars well," Fisker said, adding that the carmaker hadn't changed the price of its vehicles since 2020, while rivals had raised them several times.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that carmakers such as Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia and General Motors will also not slash prices.
Aside from carmakers, suppliers are worried they may be forced to cut prices to keep up with Tesla.
Despite the price cuts, some suppliers say they have seen no EV production surge so far.
