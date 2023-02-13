Ford and Chinese partner plan to build EV battery plant in Michigan

Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, according to informed sources.
This caps a months-long search that became mired in geopolitical tension between the US and China.
The multibillion-dollar facility about 160km west of Detroit is expected to create about 2,500 jobs, said the sources. The agreement could be announced as soon as next week, they said.
Ford is moving ahead with the project despite uncertainty about how the US treasury department will interpret requirements in President Joe Biden’s signature climate package, the Inflation Reduction Act. The law is designed to withhold consumer tax credits for EVs made with a certain amount of China-linked materials in their batteries.
“We’ve said that we’re exploring batteries based on CATL’s technology for Ford vehicles and that we plan to localise” production in North America, Ford said in an emailed statement. The company didn’t specify whether it had picked a location or determined other details of the project’s scope.
CATL didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside business hours in China.
Ford’s share price fell 5.6% in New York Friday and was $12.73 at the close. They are up 9.5% this year.
Tax credits
The US carmaker and China’s CATL, the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, have been considering a novel ownership structure under which Ford would own 100% of the plant, including the building and the infrastructure, Bloomberg reported last year. Ford workers would build the batteries, while CATL owns the technology to create the cells, according to the sources.
Such an arrangement may enable the facility to qualify for lucrative production tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act while requiring no direct financial investment from CATL.
The site for the new factory, near the small town of Marshall in southwestern Michigan, has room to grow, potentially bringing more jobs and a larger investment, according to the people familiar.
The companies also considered Virginia as a possible home for the plant, Bloomberg has previously reported. That option was scuppered when Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, a potential Republican contender for the White House in 2024, yanked his state out of the competition, calling CATL a “Trojan horse” for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the US auto industry. Macaulay Porter, press secretary for Youngkin, declined to comment on Friday.
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer has staked out a different position from her counterpart, calling Youngkin’s move “a political determination”, the Detroit News reported last month. Whitmer has been fighting to attract more EV battery investment after losing out to Tennessee and Kentucky on Ford’s historic $11.4bn Blue Oval City investment in 2021.
Ford announced in July it will begin using less expensive lithium iron phosphate battery packs from CATL on its Mustang Mach-E models this year and F-150 Lightning pickups in early 2024 that will boost output of those popular vehicles. Ford has said it has a plan to source 40 gigawatt hours of those batteries annually in North America in 2026, but would initially import them from China.
Ford is investing $50bn broadly to develop and build electric vehicles and plans to produce 2-million a year by end-2026. The Dearborn, Michigan-based carmaker was the No 2 seller of EVs in the US last year, well behind Tesla, which controls almost two-thirds of the American market.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
