Renault, Nissan to invest $600m to make new models in India

13 February 2023 - 09:09 By Reuters
Nissan and Renault said on Monday they would invest $600 million (roughly R10,744,500,000) to make six new models in India.
Nissan and Renault said on Monday they would invest $600 million (roughly R10,744,500,000) to make six new models in India.
Nissan and Renault said on Monday they would invest $600m  (roughly R10.74bn) to make six new models in India.

The Japanese and French carmakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said.

The six models, with each carmaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported. The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the carmakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The carmakers last week unveiled details of their redesigned alliance and gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

