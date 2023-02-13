news

WATCH | Amazon’s self-driving car shuttles people on public roads for the first time

14 February 2023 - 08:34 By Ed Ludlow

Zoox, the self-driving start-up owned by Amazon, carried passengers in its fully autonomous vehicle on public roads for the first time.

Last week, the electric vehicle, which doesn’t have a steering wheel, ran a mile-long route carrying staff between Zoox’s two main buildings in Foster City, California, the company said in a statement. The firm will now operate a shuttle for employees on the same trip while it seeks additional clearances to expand its service to the public.

The company said the robotaxi trip marks the first time that a vehicle designed without human controls has carried passengers on a public road.

Zoox’s driverless testing permit, which it has held since September of 2020, was extended by California to include the purpose-built robotaxi. To date, Zoox’s public-road testing has been limited to a fleet of retrofitted petrol-powered cars that carry sensors powering the self-driving technology.

Zoox, which Amazon acquired in 2020 for an undisclosed sum, is racing a collection of start-ups, including General Motors’s Cruise, to deploy robotaxis. Meanwhile, scrutiny of the technology over safety concerns is increasing. 

On February 3, Cruise said it had received permission from California’s department of motor vehicles to test its own Origin shuttle on the state’s public roads. They have not yet done so.

The Zoox robotaxi doesn’t have traditional controls or pedals and can carry four passengers split across two inward facing rows of seats. On the Foster City route, it will travel at a top speed of 56km/h. Zoox unveiled its robotaxi at the end of 2020 and has been conducting testing at its own facility. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Ford and CATL to build EV battery plant in Michigan

Ford on Monday announced plans to invest $3.5bn to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, betting that making the batteries in the US ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

In China, Tesla could win the EV price battle — but lose the war

Slashed prices have given Tesla's China sales a pop, but analysts - and even fans - warn the US carmaker needs to up its long-term game to avoid ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lexus to lead Toyota's EV push, says incoming CEO Koji Sato

Toyota will use its Lexus luxury brand to lead a pivot towards next-generation battery electric vehicles, Koji Sato, its incoming CEO, said on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. Court orders refund for buyer who unwittingly bought written-off car news
  3. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  5. Car Industry Report reveals SA’s most popular brand and model news

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path