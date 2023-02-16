Dodge and Ferrari fine-tune artificial noise for electric cars

High-performance car aficionados revere the roar of eight-, 10- and 12-cylinder engines. As these rowdy beasts approach obsolescence, manufacturers including Stellantis and Ferrari are betting customers will want to keep making commotion with electric cars.

When Stellantis unveiled its Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept in August, the muscle-car brand debuted an industry-first exhaust system for EVs. “No, Dodge hasn't found a way for an electric car to pump equal parts engine noise and CO2 into the air,” Car and Driver wrote. It designed a system to amplify the near-silent hum of electric motors into “a 126-decibel cacophony worthy of the SRT badge”.

Ferrari too is working on a way to create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain, enabling drivers to not just feel but also hear realistic vehicle feedback. Analysts at Oddo BHF last month flagged that the Italian supercar maker had filed for a patent for its device, which could go into its first fully electric model coming in 2025.

While the company has declined to comment on the device specifically, CEO Benedetto Vigna believes sound will be essential to any Ferrari, including those powered by battery.

“I’ve no doubt that our electric powertrains will give clients the same thrills” as combustion engines, Vigna said in an interview. “The point is how to extract the best emotion from the use of this technology, giving something unique to the clients.”

Automakers have long fine-tuned the pitch that projects from their combustion powertrains, to the point that car buffs can name that tune when a particular generation Ford Mustang rolls up, or distinguish between a Lamborghini or Bugatti blaring by.