news

Ford says $8bn cost disadvantage is weighing on profit

16 February 2023 - 07:57 By Keith Naughton
Ford is less profitable than its traditional competitors because it has a cost disadvantage of $7bn to $8bn (roughly R126.1bn to R144.1bn) annually, according to its top executives.
Ford is less profitable than its traditional competitors because it has a cost disadvantage of $7bn to $8bn (roughly R126.1bn to R144.1bn) annually, according to its top executives.
Image: Bloomberg

Ford is less profitable than its traditional competitors because it has a cost disadvantage of $7bn to $8bn (roughly R126.1bn to R144.1bn) annually, according to its top executives.

The carmaker plans to cut those expenses by mid-decade by changing the way it engineers and builds cars so that excessive costs don’t return, CEO Jim Farley said on Wednesday at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference. 

“We can cut the cost, we can cut people, we can do that really quickly and we’ll do whatever we need to,” Farley said. “My job as the CEO is to make sure, far after I’m gone, that it doesn’t grow back.”

Ford is cutting thousands of jobs in Europe and the US after disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. Farley has set a target to cut $2.5bn (roughly R45bn) in costs this year as the carmaker seeks to make its nascent electric vehicle business profitable while spending $50bn (roughly R900.7bn) to develop and build the battery powered models. On Monday, it announced plans for a $3.5bn (roughly R63bn) battery plant in Michigan with China’s CATL. 

The greatest challenge, Farley said, is changing the way the company operates in its traditional internal combustion engine business, which needs to be highly profitable to fund Ford’s electric future.

“This is really about redesigning what we do in the 120-year-old part of the company,” Farley said at the conference alongside CFO John Lawler. “Prejudice is so high for how we’ve done things.”

Ford’s shares fell 2% at 10:40am in New York.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Toyota’s new EV plan is a big reality check

Getting drivers to adopt EVs — and buy into the technology transition — will require a fundamental shift in the company’s thinking.
Motoring
1 day ago

London is the world’s second most expensive city for driving

Driving a petrol-fueled car in London costs more than in any other city in the world except Hong Kong, according to a new ranking, partly due to the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hyundai, Kia offer software upgrade to 8.3m vehicles to prevent theft

Hyundai and Kia will offer software upgrades to 8.3-million US vehicles to help curb increasing car thefts using a method popularised on TikTok and ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  2. The truth about vehicle finance balloon payments Features
  3. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features
  4. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  5. New cars are only for the rich now as carmakers rake in profits news

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage