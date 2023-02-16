news

Italy's transport minister says law to ban fossil fuel cars 'would be suicide'

16 February 2023 - 16:56 By Reuters
The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.
The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.
Image: salarko / 123rf

Italy's transport minister on Thursday said a fast switch to electric cars across the EU would be a “suicide” and a “gift” to the Chinese industry.

“We all care about water, air quality and a cleaner environment ... but that does not mean laying off millions of workers and shutting down thousands of businesses,” said minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the rightist League party.

The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.

“We need more time and economic contributions to those who want to change their cars,” Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni's government, told the Senate.

Dodge and Ferrari fine-tune artificial noise for electric cars

High-performance car aficionados revere the roar of eight-, 10- and 12-cylinder engines. As these rowdy beasts approach obsolescence, manufacturers ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Recycled rubber, dandelions, PET bottles among future Continental tyre mix

Various materials go into them, but car tyres are mostly made of rubber and by 2050 latest, all should be made of sustainable materials, says ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Formula E grand prix will be a R2bn windfall for Cape Town

Hosting the country’s first Formula E electric street racing series in just over a week’s time is expected to inject an estimated R2bn into the local ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The truth about vehicle finance balloon payments Features
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Big battle over a rusty Suzuki Jimny Features
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  4. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features
  5. New cars are only for the rich now as carmakers rake in profits news

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage