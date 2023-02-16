Italy's transport minister says law to ban fossil fuel cars 'would be suicide'

Italy's transport minister on Thursday said a fast switch to electric cars across the EU would be a “suicide” and a “gift” to the Chinese industry.

“We all care about water, air quality and a cleaner environment ... but that does not mean laying off millions of workers and shutting down thousands of businesses,” said minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the rightist League party.

The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved a law to effectively ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the bloc from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to electric vehicles and combat climate change.

“We need more time and economic contributions to those who want to change their cars,” Salvini, who is also deputy prime minister in Giorgia Meloni's government, told the Senate.