Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel

20 February 2023 - 07:45 By Reuters
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis is upbeat about the outlook of its German subsidiary Opel, which it believes will be able to keep operating as a separate brand, the company's Europe chief Uwe Hochgeschurtz told magazine Automobilwoche.

"I'm happy with the brand and its array of products," Hochgeschurtz was quoted as saying in the interview published on Sunday.

"There is great capacity for development."

The design centre in Ruesselsheim was one of the most modern in the entire company, he said, while the German factories had a steady workload. meaning their future was safe.

Hochgeschurtz said Opel's loss of market share was largely due to inadequate transport capacity to deliver cars to sellers.

"We had the clients, we had the finished cars, but they did not get to where they needed to get," he said.

"Given the lack of truck drivers, there is limited transport capacity. That's why we have offered salespeople to pick up the cars themselves at our depots."

Hochgeschurtz named Latin America, Turkey and North Africa as good export markets for Opel.

"But the core of the market is Europe," he said.

