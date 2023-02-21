news

2023 Cape 1000 revved up to deliver classic driving thrills

21 February 2023 - 12:19 By Motoring Reporter
The 2023 Cape 1000 begins on March 19.
Image: Supplied

Born out of nostalgia from a bygone era and inspired by legendary road rallies such as the infamous Mille Miglia, Carrera Panamericana and Targa Florio, the Cape 1000 is a bucket-list motoring event held in high esteem by South African sports, classic and vintage car enthusiasts.

First run in 2022, this four-day celebration of the automobile sees participants compete on some of the best roads in the world with relaxed “touring” taking up 60% of the route and the other 40% being the subject of timing (regularity). This year the Cape 1000 rally starts at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, meanders through to Hermanus, then on to George and Franschhoek before heading back to the Waterfront. Entrants can expect gorgeous scenery, accommodation in some of South Africa's best hotels, and true petrol-headed camaraderie.

Scheduled to run from March 19 to 24, some of the 60 confirmed entries include a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, 1935 Bentley Blue Train, 1973 Ferrari Daytona GTB4, 1993 Lamborghini Diablo and 2008 Bugatti Veyron. The popularity of the rally has led to the introduction of a new Specials class, which will see the likes of a 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupé continuation, 1933 Ford Model B Pickup Restomod and 1956 Porsche 365 Speedster recreation. This category joins the Tribute, Classic, Modern Classic and Sports categories.

A 2008 Bugatti Veyron is one of the many noteworthy cars on the sold-out entry list.
Image: Supplied

“We were overwhelmed and thrilled with the number and variety of cars registered for the event, which this year sold out in record time,” says event director Vanessa Crichton. 

“The team at Cape 1000 together with the participants are looking forward to welcoming the public and urge them to come out a see some of these very rare and special cars that will be taking part,” says route convener Dave Alexander.

“We encourage the public to view our website and follow our social media pages in the coming weeks for updates on suggested viewing areas. We will also be hosting the vintage themed registration on March 19 at the V&A Waterfront.”

The Cape 1000 is also proud to be in partnership with SCL Travel, Top Gear SA, The Archive and associated partners. Beneficiaries of the Cape 1000 include the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund and Quadpara Association of South Africa (QASA).

