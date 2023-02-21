He says it is just like a stick of dynamite waiting for someone to light the fuse. Mini tanker trailers usually carry between 1,500l and 2,500l of highly flammable liquid fuel, and they not only create a potentially life-threatening hazard to nearby motorists but also illegally siphon business away from legitimate traders.
Private motorists are allowed to transport up to 500l of petrol and up to 1,000l of diesel.
“We need urgent action from the authorities. Compliance is absolutely key to preventing these operators from trading in the market and endangering the public at large, and drivers and passengers on the road specifically.”
In 2022, Sapra launched a Whistleblower hotline, which Van der Merwe says has been successful in reporting illicit trade and transport, and has led to fines, penalties and suspensions.
“The awareness created has made movement by illicit operators significantly harder. We have made a lot of good progress, but this is one area which now needs urgent attention,” he said.
Fuel retailers call for stricter rules after N1 tanker explosion
Image: Supplied
The SA Petroleum Retailers' Association (Sapra) has called for stricter regulation around the transportation of fuel in the wake of the tanker explosion on the N1 in Johannesburg on February 17.
A mini tanker trailer towed by a bakkie exploded after it dislodged, crashed into the centre barrier of the freeway and flipped onto the N1 north between William Nicol and Malibongwe Drive.
One person was injured and the blast led to the closure of the route for several hours as authorities cleaned up the scene and repaired the road.
Sapra chair Henry van der Merwe is lobbying for increased regulation around the transportation of fuel by traders or transporters who are not registered and, in many cases, using unroadworthy vehicles.
“We are increasingly seeing these informal businesses distributing fuel, including petrol and diesel, illegally, and have been warning authorities that we will start seeing more of these casualties, in this case an explosion, if something is not done immediately,” said Van der Merwe.
Driver of vehicle involved in N1 explosion scant on details: Joburg EMS
