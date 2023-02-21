news

Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025

21 February 2023 - 11:02 By Reuters
Toyota will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric SUVs at its Kentucky plant (pictured) as early as in summer 2025.
Image: John Sommers II/Getty Images

Toyota will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in summer 2025, aiming for monthly output of more than 10,000 by the year's end, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell about 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026, according to the report.

A Toyota spokesperson said the reported details were not something the company had announced, and that there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the US.

