news

Dutch watchdog decides against fine after Tesla alters security cameras

22 February 2023 - 14:29 By Reuters
Tesla uses the cameras to help owners protect their cars against theft or vandalism.
Tesla uses the cameras to help owners protect their cars against theft or vandalism.
Image: ©uflypro/123RF.COM

The Dutch personal data watchdog said on Wednesday it would not fine Tesla over possible privacy violations after the US carmaker made changes to vehicle security cameras.

Tesla uses such cameras to help owners protect their cars against theft or vandalism, but the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) investigated them as a potential violation.

“Many Teslas parked on the street were often filming everyone who came near the vehicle, and these images were being saved for a long time. If every car were to do that, we’d have a situation where no-one could go anywhere in public without being watched,” said DPA board member Katja Mur.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

The agency said Tesla had made changes to its “Sentry Mode” feature in which the cameras are activated since the DPA investigation began. These include the cars' headlights flashing to indicate to passers-by that filming has begun and requiring approval from the car's owners to begin filming.

Films are stored in the car and not shared with Tesla, the DPA said.

The agency said as a result, the car's owners, rather than Tesla, would be legally responsible for improper filming.

“The DPA's investigation has not resulted in a fine or other sanction for Tesla,” it said.

Bentley sets retirement date for decades-old 12-cylinder engine

Bentley will cease hand-building 12-cylinder engines in April next year as the British carmaker focuses on turning out a fully electric model lineup ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Fuel retailers call for stricter rules after N1 tanker explosion

The SA Petroleum Retailers' Association has called for stricter regulation around the transportation of fuel in the wake of the tanker explosion on ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

In VW’s escape room workers puzzle their way through EV shift

Volkswagen is asking employees to cycle through an escape room experience with collaborative games and puzzles to ease anxiety about job security in ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price increases in March news
  2. Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi Motorsport
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  4. WATCH | Can a VW Polo engine block stop an AK-47? news
  5. Why the Ford Cortina bakkie mystique lives on Features

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...