Hino cancels sales of BYD-supplied electric bus due to toxic chemical

22 February 2023 - 07:47 By Reuters
The Poncho Z EV, which the Toyota bus- and truck-making unit had planned to launch by March-end, contains the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, the Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Hino has cancelled plans to market in Japan a bus supplied by Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD as the bus contains a chemical banned under Japanese industry guidelines, the Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday.

The Poncho Z EV, which the Toyota bus- and truck-making unit had planned to launch by March-end, contains the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, the newspaper said.

Hino declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A BYD Japan spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Last week Hino said it had decided to freeze the sale of the Hino Poncho Z EV compact EV bus it announced last year.

The automaker partnered BYD, backed by US investor Warren Buffett, in 2020 to develop electric commercial vehicles including buses and trucks, in addition to BYD and Toyota's joint development of electric passenger cars.

