China's Geely aims to launch seven electrified models under a new premium brand in the next two years, the company said on Thursday.
Of the seven models planned for the Geely Galaxy brand, featuring its self-developed battery system, three will be pure electric cars, while four will be hybrid models, the company added.
Geely will deliver the Galaxy L7 hybrid SUV and L6 hybrid sedan in the second and third quarters of 2023, while the pure electric E8 will be delivered in the fourth quarter, it said.
Geely to launch seven electrified models under new brand Galaxy
Image: Supplied
